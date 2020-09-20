“Make head”, by P. Leconte (FLAMMARION)

Director and screenwriter of some thirty essential films of French cinema, Patrice Leconte is the author of Make head, published by Flammarion (September 2020), to read from 10 years old.

I have always enjoyed watching people. On café terraces, in the street, on the beaches or in the metro. And I came to this blinding observation: people all have a different head … So, to see more clearly, I wanted to immerse myself in what will undoubtedly be the work of my life: a catalog of all possible heads.

Caesar for Ridiculous, father of Tanned or Husband of the dressing table, on knows the “head of “director and screenwriter of Patrice Leconte, but much less the one that makes him a designer and a youth author!

In his eight original portraits of Head from Linotte, Head of Bed, Head by Clou, Head of Gondola, Head employment, Head from Gland, Head from Mule and of course of Head of Node, Patrice Leconte offers us little fictions, deliciously absurd and funny, that we can even read with the family to share a real joyful moment of reading!

It is also the release of the first volume of the comic strip Two passers-by in the night, whose screenplay is by Patrice Leconte and Jérôme Tonnerre, and the Al Coutelis drawings. Published by Editions Grand Angle vsand album, titled Arlette, is about the long night of two young women, Arlette and Anna. One has just come out of prison, the other has just been kicked out of the cabaret in which she worked. Everything seems to oppose them and yet they will have to make a crossing together in the deserted Paris of the Occupation …

“Deux passantes dans la nuit”, volume 1 “Arlette”, by P. Leconte, J. Tonnerre and A. Coutelis (WIDE ANGLE)

All the comics of the adventures of Tintin :

I have read each Hergé de Tintin album about 40 times. I read them even as an adult. I never tire of it. There is a narrative talent in all of this that enchants me, that enchanted me, and that continues to enchant generations to come …

Various albums of “Tintin”. (MAXPPP)

And since we’re talking about comics, it’s also back to school for BD 2020 launched by the Ministry of Culture. Exhibitions, meetings, conferences and workshops are organized all over France around the 9th art. All the program is to be found here. For example, you can go to Bastia, which does its festival out of season. BD in Bastia adapted to the exceptional circumstances relating to the pandemic. This weekend many meetings are planned but the demonstration will not stop there, it will unfold over several months. To know more, it’s here !

BD A BASTIA (© Blutch / Una Volta 2020)

Patrice Leconte is the director and screenwriter of some thirty essential films of French cinema. He started his career in the early 1970s for the weekly magazine Pilot, and resumed his brushes recently for theEpinal imaging who had commissioned portraits from him. It is this work that inspired him Make head, his first youth album.

