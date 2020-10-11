“The worst book in the world”, by V. Cuvellier (NATHAN, “Court Always” collection)

Her name is Always running and it's a brand new collection from Editions Nathan, to read from 15 years old.

Short stories, to read everywhere, all the time! – When you want, where you want!

Short, because these novels are all read in less than an hour. Always, because it is impossible to escape it with three versions available: in print novel, in audio, or in digital version, via the app Nathan Live.

Each of the stories of Always running tells a key moment in the life of a young person today. Vincent Cuvellier is one of the essential authors of children’s literature and he wrote for this collection The worst book in the world.

Young Paul is going to have a very funny holiday experience! Having left without taking a ticket, he was disembarked from the train by the controller. In his pocket, he just has a little novel that he took at random from a book box. He begins to read it at the station café. Reading that he finds very pompous and boring. But now the author himself introduces himself to him … This short novel reads almost like a farce. There is a real misunderstanding in this story which is surprising, crazy, full of humor and of course it makes you grow too!

And also to read without waiting five other small jewels of the collection Always running are already available :

Like a man, by Florence Hinckel

Les Potos d’abord, by Rachel Corenblit

At the orders of the heart, by Fabrice Colin

Silent Boy, by Gaël Aymon

Her heroine, by Séverine Vidal

Vincent Cuvellier wrote and published his first novel, at the age of 17. Barely exaggerating, he is the author of nearly a hundred books, mainly published by Editions du Rouergue. With notably Zero kilometer to name just one, and he also writes for comics.

Vincent Cuvellier (@ C.DelépineVNB)

Animal crossing, by V. Cuvellier and illustrated by Brice Posta Uzel. Editions Gallimard Jeunesse Giboulées (September 2020). To read from 8 years old.

The adventure of a bear leading his “troop”, made up of a penguin, a gazelle and many other animals that have escaped from the Moscow zoo. All are on their way through the snowy countryside for a new life …

“The crossing of animals”, by V. Cuvellier and B. Posta Uzel (GALLIMARD JEUNESSE GIBOULÉES)

A comic : The time of the Marguerite, by V. Cuvellier and illustrated by Pascal Robin. Editions Gallimard Jeunesse Giboulées (July 2020). To read from 8 years old.

These two Marguerite there are 12 years old, but they do not live at the same time. One lived in 1910, the other in 2010. What if the time machine got carried away and eras were reversed? …

“Le temps des Marguerite”, by V. Cuvellier and P. Robin (GALLIMARD JEUNESSE GIBOULÉES)

Because it’s approaching … Emile Christmas party, by V. Cuvellier and illustrated by Ronan Badel. Editions Gallimard Jeunesse Giboulées (October 2020). For 3-6 year olds.

This year, Émile is expecting a very, very important guest for New Years Eve! Funny coincidence, imagine that his name is Christmas and it seems that he is mom’s lover …

“Emile celebrates Christmas” by V. Cuvellier and R. Badel (GALLIMARD JEUNESSE)

