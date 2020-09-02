3rd year students at the Camus high school in Nimes (Gard). (SYLVIE DUCHESNE / FRANCE-BLEU GARD LOZÈRE)

Near 860,000 teachers make their pre-start this Monday, August 31, before the return to class of some 12 million students on Tuesday. But how is this rather special return to school being prepared, after several weeks of confinement and a summer under the sign of Covid-19? What are the new protocols in force, according to the establishments and the age groups? franceinfo junior takes stock the day before the start of the school year. At the microphone, Ava, Michel and Lyness, children aged 8 to 11, ask their questions to Alexis Morel, a journalist specializing in education in the editorial staff of franceinfo.

Will it be necessary to wear a mask and put on hydroalcoholic gel? And if one of our loved ones has the Covid, what happens? Will the children be able to play football with their friends at recess? You can listen to the answers again on this page, a program in partnership with the children’s magazine, 1day1actu.