Fire in Bumbalong, Australia on February 1, 2020 (PETER PARKS / AFP)

California, Amazonia, Australia or even Siberia in Russia … Children have heard about these fires that affect these different regions of the world in recent months, and sometimes every year now, as is the case in the Amazon. But where do these fires come from? Why do they go off? What is he doing to prevent them? And do they have a link with global warming? Ylan, Nolan and Tina are curious about the subject and ask their questions to François Gemenne, researcher at the University of Liège, professor at Sciences-Po and member of the IPCC. He is the co-author with Aleksandar Rankovic of a Anthropocene Atlas (Sciences Po Press). On this page, you can listen to this franceinfo junior program in full, in partnership with the children’s magazine 1day1actu.