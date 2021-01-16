It was a week ago, Friday January 8, in central Mali: a suicide vehicle exploded in contact with a convoy protected by French soldiers from Operation Barkhane. The attack left six people injured. It could have caused many deaths, if a VBCI, a French heavy tank, had not interposed between the convoy and the suicide bomber. The six wounded formed the crew of the tank. They were repatriated to France. franceinfo has collected the rare testimony of one of them, Master Corporal Jordan, 25 years old.

franceinfo: Under what circumstances did this attack in Mali take place?

Master Corporal Jordan: We were on the right side to protect the flanks, we barely did a kilometer or two. This is where we saw the vehicle on our right. He was approaching on a small track that crossed our route. We made the summons by voice as we should. There is Sergeant Jérémie, the leader, who told the pilot to come forward and get in the way on the track and we were in “gunner” [mitrailleur] behind. He was told to shift by gesturing at him. Then the only thing we could see loaded behind him were bags full of dry grass. For us, the bike was clean, it was not at all suspect. He was asked to walk away and stop. The pilot of the machine continued to move slowly, we got in his way to block him. We told him to get out again, he gave us a hello again and then I saw that he lowered his hand to press something and that’s where it exploded.

If this suicide bomber had managed to get into the convoy, would there have been more damage than he did?

Yes, that I am sure. On our vehicle, which is really armored, there was still a lot of damage. Given the load he had, there would not have been only injuries. The other vehicles in the convoy were not armored, there was a petrol tank, the FAMa (Malian Armed Forces) who were behind in a pickup. When I was evacuated in the medical vehicle, they told me that it even raised their vehicle when it was 100 meters to their left.

How do you judge the action of your group where there were still six injuries last Saturday?

For me, it’s bad for good. So far as to say that it is a heroic act, no. Because it’s our job.

We did what we were taught to do. We haven’t been taught to be heroes. In our vehicle, we had no death. This is the main. Master Corporal Jordan to franceinfo

Everyone is well on their own two legs. Even the unit commander, he said that we shouldn’t be worried and that we hadn’t done this for nothing. We did our job, we saved lives, that’s what he told us.

What memories do you have from the moment right after the explosion?

I remember we were all crushed inside the VBBCI [véhicule blindé de combat d’infanterie]. Once I open my eyes I scream to ask if everyone is okay. I was stunned too. There was our colleague, First Class Emmanuel whom I took care of with the corporal. I saw that he had a hole in his arm and tried to put a bandage on it to prevent the bleeding, I couldn’t do it because my body was failing me, I didn’t have time to put the bandage on before collapsing. I would have liked to do better. On behalf of our entire group, I would like to express our gratitude to Master Corporal Camille [auxiliaire sanitaire]. I know she blamed herself for not having done more but, being struck as she was, under these circumstances, she really fulfilled her mission perfectly, luckily she was there for us. She did a great job and I want it said.