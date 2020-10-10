Linky EDF meters. Photo taken in Bourgoin-Jallieu on January 29, 2020 (MICHEL THOMAS / MAXPPP)

He intrigues, he disturbs, he even scares at times. What if LINKY was a spy? Fanny Guibert investigated for the magazine 60 million consumers this month. 28 million LINKY meters have already been installed in France.

franceinfo: why is there so much controversy around these smart meters?

Fanny Guibert: Since the start of its deployment at the end of 2015, the Linky meter has earned 60 million consumers abundant mail. There is a lot to say about how the company Enedis, network manager responsible for installing Linky, handled the communication. We cannot just say “move on, everything is fine”. Linky raises many questions and how not to worry for example when, at the start of confinement, in mid-March, the mayor of Nice wants Linky to be used to check the occupancy of second homes. Hence our file to find out if Linky can be used to monitor us.

But how does LINKY work? When we say that it is a communicating meter, what does that mean?

Linky is a meter, so it counts, it measures the electricity consumption of a home. Its particularity is to be communicative, that is to say that it transmits this consumption remotely to the network manager. The latter no longer needs to send a technician to read the figures on the meter once or twice a year.

But does it let you know if you are at home?

Yes, if you are away, consumption is reduced to devices on standby while if you are present, you consume electricity by turning on the light, the computer, the kettle, the TV … read remotely every day so you can tell if you are there. Technically possible, however, monitoring is legally prohibited. Unless a judge requests it, consumption records cannot be used to tell if you are at home. The National Commission for Informatics and Liberties gave us a very clear answer on this point in our file.

But are there rules, laws, on the use of personal data? Do you have to give your consent for this data to be used?

This is an essential point and the CNIL, IT and Freedom Commission has defined a framework for Linky and it ensures that it is respected. In practice, customers do not have to agree to the daily statement. They can oppose it but if they do nothing, the daily consumption is passed on. The consent of the consumer is however essential if we want finer consumption data, by the hour or by the half hour because they say a lot more about you and your lifestyle.

But are we really saving money with this meter?

The installation of the meter does not lead to savings. But if the consumer wishes, he can access his consumption data, in a personal space to be created on the Enedis site or with his electricity supplier. In this case, he can monitor his energy uses more closely and eventually realize that he has a lot of devices on standby or that his radiators have remained on in his second home.

But yourself at 60 million consumers, you often receive letters from users explaining that their electricity bills have increased since installing a LINKY meter. Is it involved or not this meter?

Most of the time, it is not Linky who is involved, it is the previous counter. The services of the National Energy Mediator, who have had the opportunity to study many cases, explain that it is the old meter that was malfunctioning, no longer counting well. When Linky is installed, consumption is again counted correctly and bills increase. We indicate in the article how to use a calculator on the Mediator’s site to find out if it is rather the old meter or the new one that is malfunctioning.

What about electricity suppliers? What is the point ?

The main interest for suppliers as for the customer is to have invoices established on the basis of real and more estimated consumption. The estimates were, and still are, the source of much litigation. Suppliers are also trying to play “consumer coaches” in developing services to help us monitor our consumption and save money. Very few have developed special Linky subscription offers and the ones that do exist are not really exciting.

There are also a lot of fears about blackouts, the consequences on health with the waves. In the current state of knowledge, is this smart meter dangerous for health?

The national health security agency issued a first opinion on the issue in 2016. One year after the start of the deployment of the meter. Anyway, this advice is rather reassuring, indicating that there is a very low probability of health effects in the short or long term. Nevertheless, the Agency had said that it needed more elements and a second campaign of measures has just been carried out. It ended there in October. We are impatiently awaiting the new opinion that the Agency should issue within a few months.

Can it damage other equipment in the house?

We were only aware of cases of touch lamps, which can be operated with the touch of a finger, which could be disturbed. Otherwise, it is at the time of installation that there may be problems. If the technician does not reconnect the water heater correctly. Or because the customer has not been informed of the day and time of the passage and some devices are suddenly cut off or do not restart.

There has been a lot of talk about fire risks as well. Is it a reality or not?

Here again, it is a pity that Enedis does not play with transparency. The company is content to repeat that the meter has never been the source of a fire. The case itself never seems to have ignited on its own. But it seems that there have been fires because of bad tightening of the cables by technicians.

Good and then the most important question: do we have the right to refuse the installation of a LINKY meter at home? We have heard everything on this subject …

This is probably the question we are asked the most often. In principle, the customer cannot oppose the replacement of his meter. He does not own it and must let Enedis access it. In practice, consumers have written to express their refusal and their mail has obviously been taken into account. In addition, Enedis cannot make a home invasion and if the meter is inside the home, it is always possible to refuse to open the door. LINKY, a spy at home You can read this month in the magazine 60 Millions de consommateurs.