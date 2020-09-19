Local products, short circuits … New forms of food distribution are on the rise (illustration) (JEAN PIERRE AMET / MAXPPP)

Eating local, a utopia? This is the subject of a new magazine survey 60 million consumers this month. Patricia Chairopoulos is the author of this dossier.

franceinfo: Eating it locally, is it still one of the consequences of the coronavirus and of confinement?

Patricia Chairopoulos: Yes, on the one hand because, during confinement, many consumers paid more attention to the quality of their food, linked to health. In addition, the partial closures of open-air markets and the reluctance to frequent supermarkets, to avoid promiscuity with other customers, have led them to take an interest in local and short circuits. Buying directly from a producer limits contacts.

Is food important for the French?

Of course ! Firstly, because eating well is an integral part of our culture, and we are proud of this culinary tradition. And during confinement, food once again became a priority for most French people, especially as basic foodstuffs such as flour, bread and eggs sometimes became difficult to find. The very fact of eating, mobilized part of our time and our energy during the confinement.

But what do we mean by eating local? Are there specific rules for defining local food?

Local is an unregulated term; it designates production carried out roughly less than 150 km from the point of sale. As for the short or local circuit, it only implies that the transaction does not involve more than one intermediary; for example the products can be bought directly, on the farm or at the market, or through an intermediary, craftsman or distributor.

Does that mean that we must not confuse the “local” with short circuits?

Exactly. You can buy meat in short supply by ordering it from a producer located at the other end of France. And conversely, we can buy local via many middlemen, for example if the producer goes through a wholesaler, who in turn sells to a local retailer or supermarket.

Okay, but does the room guarantee the quality? Are we sure we have seasonal products, for example?

The local guarantees a priori fresh and good quality products, if only because the content of vitamins, minerals and flavors is not lost as the distribution channel progresses. As for seasonality, it is guaranteed since the producer sells his foodstuffs as they are produced, and in fact, they are not imported products. More generally, seasonality is inherent to the local.

Can we say that proximity guarantees product traceability? It’s easier ? More transparent?

Yes, buying directly from the producer implies that we regain a little power over our food, we recreate a link with the mode of food production which has often been lost by buying in supermarkets. With proximity, consumers can generally meet producers, ask them questions, or even visit their farms. So yes, that ensures more transparency, and in any case without it, trust would be quickly lost between producers and consumers. Easier, it depends on whether you live in a rural or urban environment. With the confinement, many farmer drives have been created in the countryside, while in town, we have seen the network of Amap (Associations for the maintenance of peasant agriculture) increase their offers and their places of distribution of baskets. Not to mention online orders.

And in terms of price? There is a difference ?

Theoretically, the prices of products purchased directly are lower than in supermarkets since there are no intermediaries. However, a kilo of tomatoes from a small producer in the Var will remain more expensive than a kilo of Spanish tomatoes grown in huge greenhouses. You have to compare what is comparable.

What is interesting is that we have the impression that confinement has led to a return to local values ​​as a certain form of protection, is that common in times of crisis? Is it a way of reassuring yourself?

In the event of a crisis, certain sociologists evoke an economy of famine and a return to the land. We act the big back while waiting for it to pass, we adopt sobriety, it reassures to return to our ancestral know-how; so many French people made their bread during the confinement.

The problem is, however, that there is also a certain form of opportunism, we can see it in some supermarkets, we put the emphasis on organic, local, the product of the land, there is a lot of marketing around that, and sometimes the prices explode?

Supermarkets are playing the game, of course! For some time now, brands have been promoting local producers of some fruit and vegetables, while offering, alongside, products that come from the other side of the world. For the time being and even from a philosophical point of view, the local as the short circuit are essentially the result of structures disconnected from the large distribution.

Containment has favored local food, it’s true, and today? Is it still the trend or not?

Short-circuit sales have already fallen by half, even if they remain 20 to 30% above pre-containment levels. It’s still a trend, but there are many obstacles to change over time, starting with the difficulty for consumers to change their purchasing habits, and that of producers to organize themselves and to offer more varieties and sufficient quantities.

Does that mean that we need a complete reorganization of agricultural production so that eating locally becomes a habit and fits over time?

It’s too early, but in absolute terms, yes, there should be a general relocation of agricultural production, at least for varieties growing in our latitudes. Our society is starting to be ready for change, but it also takes political will.

But some big cities have nevertheless already started to relocate certain productions? In Languedoc-Roussillon, in the Loire region too.

Cities are already aiming for food autonomy such as Montpellier, which promotes the development of urban farms, shared gardens, and the relocation of agriculture around the urban network. But it is seriously complicated at the level of a department, if only because of the hyperspecialization of the regions, some are centered on viticulture, others on cereals, etc. And in addition, some departments simply do not have enough agricultural land to feed the entire population that lives there.

Does that mean that food autonomy is an illusion?

For the time being, at the level of France and with our agricultural policy, yes, it is an illusion. We can also wonder if it is totally desirable, in the sense that this food autonomy, if one day it does exist, should not lead to a withdrawal into oneself. It will then be necessary to find the right balance between local resources and global trade. Without them, we wouldn’t drink coffee or tea for breakfast.

What is the key then? What will make things happen ?

To make things happen and it is indisputable that they must be made to move towards more local production, only the checks and balances of citizens can be effective. Already we can see a collective consciousness emerging towards a reduction of the huge farms, which hold a large part of arable land.