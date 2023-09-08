France, the Cassation condemns Zemmour pro-Pétain

Recently, in Paris, the Court of Cassation canceled the acquittal of Eric Zemmour of the crime of “crimes against humanity”.



The Paris Court of Appeal, in May 2022, had acquitted the former candidate, trumped at the Elysée, on trial for contesting a crime against humanity. In October 2019, during a program on CNews , the essayist had argued that “Marshal Philippe Pétain, a Nazi collaborator, had, in fact, saved many French Jews”.

The judges of the Court of Appeal had motivated the acquittal with the fact that Zemmour’s statements were not intended “to contest or minimize the number of victims of deportation or the extermination policy in the concentration camps”.

However, in its ruling, the Cassation underlined historical data: 24,000 French Jews were arrested, deported and exterminated by the Nazis, with the complicity of the Vichy government. And senior magistrates have noted that it is “irrelevant” that Philippe Pétain has not been convicted of a crime against humanity: article 24 bis of the law on freedom of the press – which prohibits the prosecution of crimes against humanity and their dissemination – does not require that the crimes in question “have been committed exclusively […] by a person convicted of such offences”.

A warning also comes from Paris to the Italians: no cleanup of history on those who, like Pétain, in France, and in Italy Almirante, who founded the MSI, and the republicans of Salò, placed themselves at the service of the Nazis in the ferocious repression of hundreds of thousands of patriots: a term that Meloni should extend to the many civilians and soldiers who sacrificed their lives to fight the Nazis and fascists, whom you recently recalled.

A legal, but also political and historical lesson, which Elly Schlein should take into account, who is asking, in 2023, for a new law against the fascists, targeting Giorgia Meloni. But forgetting that the Premier was born 32 years after Mussolini’s shooting and, as a young executive of AN, shared the condemnation, externalized by Fini, of fascism as “absolute evil” and of the racial laws, during Mussolini’s ruthless dictatorship.

