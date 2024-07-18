Yaël Braun-Pivet will remain President of the National Assembly in the new legislative period. In the third round, the candidate from the government camp won with 220 votes, ahead of the communist MP André Chassaigne (207) and the candidate of the Rassemblement National, Sébastien Chenu (141). In the first round, Chassaigne had received the most votes (200), while Braun-Pivet received 124 votes. After the first round, the center-right candidates Philippe Juvin (48 votes) and Naïma Moutchou (38 votes) withdrew their candidacy.