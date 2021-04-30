If there is a footballer who comes out strengthened from the first leg of the semifinals, including both crosses, that’s Karim Benzema. The white striker led his team when the occasion looked worst, with the Chelsea overturned and close to placing the 0-2 on the scoreboard. Karim warned with a blow to the post and shortly after converted a ball combed by Militao inside the area in the final tie. After the game, Europe was at his feet and the eternal debate about his (not) presence in the french team crystallized again.

The Valbuena case keep taking him away from Les Bleus, despite having tried to bring positions closer together on occasion. But this does not prevent more and more voices that do not understand how it is possible that the ‘9’ madridista does not receive the pardon. The last to jump on this bandwagon was Christoph Dugarry. The legendary ex-footballer of the Girondins of BordeauxChampion of a World Cup (1998) and a European Championship (2000), he had a short-lived stint at Barcelona (13 games in 1997-98), but this does not prevent him from giving away the ears of the star of the Barça’s great rival , a Benzema who, in his own words, “is the most complete striker that France has had in its entire history”.

Nikiforov, left, and Dugarry, right, in a Sporting-Barça in 1997.

“It is outstanding!”he exclaims when asked about his compatriot in an interview in L’Équipe. “Four Champions League (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018), one goal every two games, eleven years at Real Madrid, is simply incredible, “he contextualizes before answering the question posed:” As in 2018, again questions whether Benzema should return to Les BleusDid you expect to regulate me in the national team? “. Dugarry doesn’t hesitate: “I hope he and the coach can throw hair in the sea. But I doubt it! They have immense pride, they seem to be far from each other, but the French team would need him “.

Benzema has left behind that whir who accompanied him when he acted as Cristiano Ronaldo’s squire, but that soul of ten has not abandoned him and this makes him a total player in Dugarry’s eyes. “It’s a computer. Benzema understands football. It’s brilliant, smart in the game, does not lose a ball, sets the tempo of the game, leads the attack, finishes off the actions: right foot, left foot, head. He is the most complete striker France has ever had! “