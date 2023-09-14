PARIS. On the day Apple announces the new iPhone 15 to the world, the French National Frequency Agency ordered version 12 to be withdrawn from the French market, saying it “emits too high levels of electromagnetic radiation.” The agency, which monitors radio frequencies and the public’s exposure to electromagnetic radiation, called on Apple in a statement Tuesday to “use all available means to quickly resolve this malfunction” for phones already in use.

The corrective updates of the iPhone 12 will be monitored by the agency and, if they do not work, “Apple will have to recall the phones already sold”, according to the statement from the French regulator. Apple disputed the findings and said the device complies with all regulations governing radiation.

The agency, known by its French acronym ANFR, said it recently checked 141 mobile phones, including the iPhone 12, for the presence of electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body. It said it found an electromagnetic energy absorption level of 5.74 watts per kilogram during tests on a phone held in a hand or pocket, higher than the European Union standard of 4 watts per kilogram.

The agency said the iPhone 12 met the threshold when radiation levels were assessed for a phone kept in a jacket or bag. Apple said the iPhone 12, released in late 2020, has been certified by several international bodies and complies with all applicable radiation regulations and standards worldwide. The US technology company said it had provided the French agency with several laboratory results carried out both by the company itself and by third-party laboratories demonstrating the phone’s compliance.