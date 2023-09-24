Home page politics

Split

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to withdraw French armed forces from Niger. © Francois Walschaerts/AP/dpa

Supporters of the coup plotters in Niger have been calling for the withdrawal of French soldiers for weeks. Now France’s president wants to bring the military back.

Paris – France’s President wants to withdraw French armed forces from Niger. Military cooperation with the African country will be ended and the French soldiers stationed there should return by the end of the year, Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with the television channels TF1 and France 2 in the evening.

Constitutional order no longer in force

At the end of July, the presidential guard in Niger deposed the head of state Mohamed Bazoum in a military coup. The West African country with its 25 million inhabitants has recently been an important partner for France in its fight against terrorism in the Sahel zone. Paris has around 2,500 soldiers deployed in Niger and neighboring Chad. The new ruler in Niger is the commander of the elite unit, General Abdourahamane Tiani, who suspended the constitutional order.

The French ambassador Sylvain Itté should also return to France, Macron said. At the end of August, the coup plotters had already demanded the diplomat’s departure – an ultimatum that France did not recognize on the grounds that his accreditation came from the deposed elected Nigerien representatives.

French soldiers in Niamey. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the end of military cooperation with Niger. © Jerome Delay/AP

In mid-September, Macron denounced that the ambassador and his staff were being held “hostage”. The former colonial power does not recognize the new government – as do other Western and African states.

France supports President Bazoum

As French media consistently reported, the military government closed its airspace exclusively to French aircraft on Saturday. Niger lifted the lockdown imposed for several weeks after the coup on September 4th.

Before the coup, France had actively supported President Bazoum’s government in the fight against jihadist militias. The former colonial power had to withdraw its troops after the military coups in the neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso. Niger was considered the West’s last ally in the region. dpa