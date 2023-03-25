Informed sources said that France withdrew millions of barrels of oil products from its strategic stocks, while workers’ strikes continue to amend the pension system.
And the media said, on Friday, quoting the sources, that France withdrew, since last week, 600 thousand cubic meters of gasoline and diesel fuel, or the equivalent of 3.77 million barrels, in addition to 200 thousand cubic meters, or the equivalent of 1.26 million barrels of aviation fuel.
A French government spokesman declined to comment on the news.
News reports indicated that the strikes continue to affect operations and production activities in French oil refineries and ports.
The reports quoted the “Total” oil company as saying that about 31 percent of refinery workers in France are participating in the strikes.
#France #withdraws #oil #stocks #strikes
Leave a Reply