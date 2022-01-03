How did you feel about this article?

To commemorate the beginning of the six months of the French presidency in the EU, the French flag that hung over the tomb of the unknown soldier — in honor of those killed in World War I — was temporarily replaced by the European one.| Photo: BigStock

The French government on Sunday removed the European Union (EU) flag that had been hanging since Friday under the Arc de Triomphe to inaugurate the bloc’s rotating presidency, a decision that may be related to pressure from Marine Le Pen.

Last Friday, to commemorate the beginning of the six months of French presidency in the EU, the French flag that hung over the tomb of the unknown soldier – in honor of those killed in World War I – was temporarily replaced by the European one.

The switch aroused the ire of Le Pen and then of another right-wing candidate for the upcoming elections, Éric Zemmour, and the representative of the traditional right, Valérie Pécresse, who also criticized the initiative.

Marine Le Pen, supported on the internet by several user users, threatened to file an appeal with the Council of State.

Elysée Palace denied that the emblem was removed ahead of schedule and said it would only remain on the nights of December 31 and January 1, but sources close to the presidency assured “BFM TV” that the controversy anticipated the removal.

“A beautiful patriotic victory in early 2022! The government was forced to withdraw the European Union flag from the Arc de Triomphe,” Le Pen said on Twitter this Sunday.