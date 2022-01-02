French authorities removed “as planned” on Sunday (2) the European Union (EU) flag temporarily raised under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, after the right-wing opposition accused the government of Emmanuel Macron of “erasing” the French identity .

The blue flag with the circle of stars was placed in place of the French flag on New Year’s Eve to mark the beginning of France’s temporary presidency of the EU Council, which will run for the next six months.

The Arch, which honors those killed in World War I, and other iconic places such as the Eiffel Tower and the Pantheon will also be illuminated with European Union motifs throughout the week.

The withdrawal of the French flag angered the right and the far right, who considered it an unpatriotic act.

“To preside over Europe, yes, not to erase French identity!” tweeted Valérie Pécresse, the conservative candidate who, according to polls, could be Macron’s main opponent in this year’s presidential elections.

Pécresse asked the government to replace the French flag on the monument: “We owe it to our soldiers, who shed blood for it.”

Right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen, who threatened to file an appeal with the Council of State, France’s highest judicial body in administrative matters, called the removal of the EU flag a “great patriotic victory”, saying on Twitter that the “ massive mobilization” had forced Macron to back down.

The other candidate from the far right, the controversial Éric Zemmour, did not miss the opportunity and also joined the controversy.

However, the Élysée Palace – seat of the French Presidency – detailed that the European flag was “pulled down overnight [de sábado para domingo] according to the foreseen schedule”.

According to the Elisha, the flag would remain on the Arch from “December 31 to January 1 to symbolically mark the beginning of the French presidency of the EU, as well as the blue lighting on various monuments” in France.

For his part, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune yesterday accused the opposition of lying and the right of “desperately following the shallow polemics of the far right”.

The government “has no lessons in patriotism to learn from Le Pen, Zemmour or Pécresse, who are turning into a photocopy of the far right,” he added.

An Elisha official, who requested anonymity, could not say when the French flag will again fly under the Arch, but indicated that it was not a permanent feature of the monument.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?