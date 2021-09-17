France is withdrawing its ambassadors from the United States and Australia in response to the military alliance the countries concluded on Thursday with the United Kingdom. This is reported by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, according to international news agencies.

To counterbalance the advance of China, the three Anglophone countries will focus on building a nuclear submarine fleet for Australia. They also want to collaborate in the cyber field. This alliance led Australia to cancel an existing 2016 deal for the purchase of normal submarines from France.

Le Drian called the cancellation of the purchase “a knife in the back”. France considers breaking the deal so serious that it will now withdraw the ambassadors from its NATO ally and Australia. “A rare decision,” Le Drian said, according to Reuters.

The planned purchase of the submarines has meanwhile involved 56 billion euros. In the original deal, it was 34 billion, but due to currency fluctuations and increased costs, that amount had risen sharply.

Correction (September 17, 2021): An earlier version of this article stated that the French submarines would cost Australia 34 million. This was supposed to be 56 billion. That has been corrected above.