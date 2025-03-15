03/15/2025



Updated at 23: 38h.





In any other circumstance, the overwhelming triumph of France in Dublin last week (27-42), which left the six nations of 2025, would have meant a week of joy for the Gauls for the closing of the tournament against Scotland in its own land. However, the serious knee injury of his star Antoine Dupont (ligament breakage) dazzled the end of the party in the Stade of France.

The Super Saturday of the European rugby began in the Olympic of Rome, where Ireland needed the victory and the offensive bonus point, and both things had to suffer the end. As Italy did not give his arm to twist not for the injuries and yellow cards received could have bitter the afternoon. In fact, in the absence of five minutes the greens only dominated by five points and the essays that annulled them together with the last Italian onslaught contributed to making their nervousness increase.

But the current champions managed to end up winning for (17-22) and with the desired extra point, which left them as provisional leaders with 19 points and a game more than their immediate followers: France (16) and England (15).

With greater pressure than those of the clover, those of the rose came out to compete in the Cardiff’s millenium. As the ‘average’ with the French was clearly unfavorable (86 points), they had to win in Wales for an overwhelming advantage and with as many brands as possible. After three minutes they already managed to pose the ten achieved the second. But there the gasoline ended. Those of the thistle settled and in the thirties the distances shorten (7-14), although this was the revulsive that the English needed to rehearse three times before the break and thus achieve the first of their objectives: the extra offensive point.









With (7-33) the clash was restarted and there the whites fought to reach as many as many as possible. But, despite the offensive recital (14-68), they could not rise the disadvantage with the French for a possible tiebreaker. So they were content to reach the head of the provisional table (20 points) and with waiting for a French defeat that was not produced.

In the closing of the tournament held in Paris, however, France suffered more than expected against Scotland. He arrived at the break (16-13) and could not get rid of the aguerridos caledonios until mediated the second half (30-16). From there, with the stadium delivered, the locals released and the passion unleashed until the final (35-16) that raised them to the top of the table (21 points) and ratifies the domain ‘bleu’ of this season.