France has won this Sunday Junior Eurovision in Yerevan (Armenia). The song Oh Mom! de Lissandro has won the mini-crystal microphone of the youth music contest, which this year celebrates its 20-year history. The Spanish representative, Carlos Higes, has been in sixth position with the topic Miss by obtaining 137 points and placing second in the televote.

The 11-year-old boy from Valencia has interpreted the Spanish theme, a Latin and danceable proposal with flamenco touches. Higes has sung live before a staging full of green, magenta and blue neon and accompanied on stage by four dancers, all dressed in white following the concept of a male pop band.. Your participation in The voice Kids of Antena 3, in which he reached the semifinal, has facilitated his participation in Junior Eurovision, where he started as one of the favorites to win.

This year there have been 16 countries participating in the contest, with Carlos Higes in eleventh position to perform: The Netherlands, Poland, Kazakhstan, Malta, Italy, France, Albania, Georgia, Ireland, North Macedonia, Spain, United Kingdom, Portugal , Serbia, Armenia and Ukraine.

As in the adult version, the votes have been divided between a professional jury and the public at 50%. Viewers could vote for their three favorites for free from anywhere in the world, including their own country. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has received votes from more than 100 different countries, the organization explained during the gala.

Eighth Spanish participation

Although Spain was one of the founding countries of Junior Eurovision in 2003, it has only participated in eight of its 20 editions. She did it in the first four and she has done it in the last four. RTVE withdrew from the competition in 2007 considering that the contest promoted stereotypes that the public did not share, explained its director at the time, Javier Pons. Until then, Spain’s passage through the contest had been much more fruitful than in its adult version. Sergio García finished the first year in second place with From the sky. María Isabel won first place in the contest in 2004, with Rather dead than simple. In 2005, Antonio José (I bring you flowers) only three points separated her from the winner, the Belarusian Ksneiya Stinik. and Daniel (I give you my voice) he placed fourth the following year.

Since rejoining Eurojunior in 2019, Spain has achieved another two third places, that of Melani García, former winner of The voice Kidswith Mars (2019) and that of Soleá, daughter of bailaor Farru and niece of Farruquito, with pallas (in 2020). Last year, Levi Díaz, another winner of The voice Kidswas ranked 15th with Laugh.

Next May, Liverpool will host the adult version of the Eurovision Song Contest, which Ukraine won last year with the Kalush Orchestra. United Kingdom, as second classified, has been chosen as the host. The name of the song that represents Spain will not be known until February 4, when the winner of the Benidorm Fest is announced.

This has been the winning performance of this year:

