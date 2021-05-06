French minors aged 16 and 17 who suffer from certain serious diseases, such as cancer, may be vaccinated against covid-19, the French health authorities announced. “People aged 16 and 17 years who suffer from a disease with a high risk of severe form of Covid-19 are authorized, as of today, to be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in vaccination centers,” announced the General Directorate of health.

For example, 16 and 17-year-olds with cancer who are undergoing chemotherapy may be vaccinated; who suffer from chronic kidney disease; those who have had an organ transplant, those who suffer from certain rare diseases or have Down syndrome. They can also do it if they live with an immunosuppressed patient.

France has accelerated the vaccination campaign in recent weeks. Starting Monday, it will be open to all those over 50 years of age and all those adults who suffer from a pathology with a high risk of severe form of covid-19. Until now it was available to those over 55 years old. And as of Wednesday, May 12, it will be open to all adults without an age limit if there are excess doses.

Since the vaccination campaign began at the end of December, 16.7 million people in France have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, equivalent to one in four French people. The government has set itself the goal of vaccinating 30 million French people by summer.