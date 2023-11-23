Ouest France: 15 thousand military will be deployed in Paris to guard the 2024 Olympics

The French authorities will use about 15 thousand military personnel to guard the Paris Olympics 2024, said the military governor of the French capital, General Christophe Abad. His quotes French newspaper Ouest France.

As the officer indicated, ten thousand troops will be deployed in the Ile-de-France region, another five thousand will be placed “in tents in the 12th arrondissement of Paris.”

Earlier, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, said that the Olympic Games in 2024 would not be canceled due to ongoing military conflicts. In his opinion, there are many wars between governments and countries in the world, but athletes have always taken part in the Olympics, as this is consistent with the Olympic mission.

The Olympic Games in Paris will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. The issue of the participation of Russian athletes in competitions has not yet been resolved.