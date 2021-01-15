The French Government will carry out more than a million monthly Covid-19 tests to teachers and students, at a time when thousands of parents are concerned about the spread of the British variant of the coronavirus, more contagious among children. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, explained that this massive campaign in schools will be carried out “wherever it makes sense” -depending on the places where infections are registered- and that students may voluntarily participate in it. from six years of age.

‘What we know to date is that the virus does indeed seem most contagious in children. It is what we see in England. Without there being more serious cases, in any case proportionally », explained Véran. Paris has set itself the goal of carrying out around 300,000 checks per week in schools, more than a million per month. The tests will be voluntary. Parents must first give their written consent for their children to be tested.

France already has experience in the matter. In November, a pilot operation to test Covid-19 in high schools was launched in Île-de-France (the Paris region) in which volunteer teachers and students participated. The objective: “To quickly identify people who are carriers of the virus and break the chains of contamination, in order to protect young people, their families and the entire educational community,” explained the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Île -de-France when announcing the initiative in November.

THE COURSE OF THE PANDEMIC: 1. Tragic balance. The epidemic already exceeds two million deaths and 93 million infections. 2. Changes. The WHO has five mutations on the table that scientists stand out especially for their greater ability to spread: the British, the South African, which has triggered the pandemic in the country, the Brazilian and two in the United States. The latter have not been imported, but have originated in the country itself. 3. The first. The original strain appeared in Wuhan in December 2019 and a month later two slight variations have already appeared in the world. In February, the predominant strains were installed. None is more serious than the others.

In the pilot operation carried out in some thirty institutes of Île-de-France, 5,750 volunteers participated, of which 4,473 were students and 1,277 were members of the school staff. The participation rate varied from facility to facility, with an average per institute of 20% of people who were tested.

The positivity rate in the centers that participated in this pilot operation was “very weak overall”, 0.42% on average. «People with symptoms and contact cases did not undergo this test, following the recommendations for the use of antigenic tests, which may partly explain the low rate of positivity recorded. In any case, the possibility of immediate ‘contact tracing’ by the equipment allowed the chains of contamination to be broken as soon as possible ”, the ARS of Île-de-France explained in December when announcing the results.

The new initiative opens the global debate on what measures to take in the face of the increasingly frequent appearance of variants of the original Covid-19 and its greater capacity for expansion. This new course of the epidemic is the argument of the meeting of the WHO scientific committee that this Friday and Thursday met telematically to find how to tackle mutations and disseminate advice to governments. France has already started to act on its own.

Open centers



The Macron government closed schools during the first wave of coronavirus. Classes resumed in mid-May, coinciding with the de-escalation after two months of confinement. The return to the classroom was first on a voluntary basis and from mid-June on a mandatory basis until the end of the school year, which ended on July 4. Unlike other countries that opted for online classes to go back to school in September or that have been forced to close classrooms as the pandemic worsened, the French Executive decided to open all schools and institutes and opted for classes one hundred percent one hundred face-to-face.

The use of the mask is mandatory for all students from 6 years of age, as well as for all teachers and staff at the centers, and there is a sanitary protocol to turn schools into safe bubbles. Although all that was scheduled before the discovery of the British strain a few weeks ago. Of the 61,500 centers in France, only 22 were closed on Thursday due to Covid-19 cases. Of the 12.4 million students, there were only 7,782 confirmed cases accumulated in seven days. Paris considers it essential to keep schools open, both from an educational and psychological point of view.