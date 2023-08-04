The project requires a total investment of €5.2 billion to build a solid-state battery production plant starting in 2026. The factory is expected to directly employ 3,000 people and support another 12,000 jobs in the region.

“This investment shows the success of France’s strategy of catching up (in terms of) batteries: this plant will produce one of the most technologically advanced batteries in the world,” the French Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The French government wants to produce two million electric cars annually by 2030, and Europe generally seeks to promote domestic production of batteries, a key component of electric vehicles.

France’s first electric car battery factory opened in May, and it is currently planning to build four factories in the north of the country, including one for Prologium.