The goal will be to double the network of cycle paths, to double its size, and the government will spend 250 million euros annually on new cycle paths from 2023 to 2027, and the rest of the budget will be directed to other measures to encourage the use of bicycles.

“The state’s efforts in the field of bicycles are huge and unprecedented,” Clement Bonn, the Minister of Transport, wrote in a tweet.

Bonne told Le Parisien newspaper that the government wants to make bicycles an attractive alternative to cars, a means of transportation available to everyone from an early age and throughout their lives.

Bonn added that the goal would be to increase the country’s network of bicycle paths, from 50,000 km at present, to 80,000 in 2027 and 100,000 by 2030, with cities outside the capital and rural areas given priority, as large cities have already received huge state funding for infrastructure. for bikes.

These projects are part of Europe’s plans to reduce dependence on vehicles, to reduce carbon emissions. The EU countries, in the midst of their efforts to promote a reduction in the spread of car sales, have reached an agreement on a law that effectively bans the sale of new cars that run on gasoline and diesel starting from 2035, with the aim of accelerating the transition to vehicles. electricity and climate change.