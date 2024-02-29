Defense Minister Lecornu: France will send 100 drones to Ukraine in the summer

The French Ministry of the Armed Forces is ordering two thousand drones from the military industry, 100 of which will be sent to Ukraine in the summer. This was announced by the head of the military department, Sebastien Lecornu, on the social network. X.

At a conference on support for Ukraine held in Paris on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said that troops of EU countries could go to Ukraine.

Later, the head of the French Ministry of Defense, Sebastien Lecornu, explained Macron's words, saying that at a conference in Paris, European leaders discussed various opportunities to strengthen support for Kyiv. “To say that we are not ruling out anything is not weakness or escalation,” he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that sending Western troops to Ukraine would lead to an inevitable direct clash between Russia and NATO.