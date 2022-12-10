France is preparing a new law for 2023 on immigration, a sensitive and recurrent issue in the country. This week, the government of Emmanuel Macron presented to the parliamentarians of the different parties what are the initial ideas of this bill that should execute with more force the expulsion of immigrants who are classified in the “obligation to leave the territory” (OQTF, in the acronym in French), especially those related to crimes.

On the other hand, it is planned to facilitate the regularization of workers in areas that are short of manpower. The Minister of Labour, Olivier Dussopt, confirmed that the text would allow irregular workers “already present in the territory” to obtain a “temporary housing permit”. “This is not a mass regularization plan, but a solution given to those who are already here, who have been working for a long time and who possibly became irregular due to the complexity of formalities or travel accidents”, he described.

According to the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, the intention is to “remove those who should be removed and better integrate those who have the vocation to remain in the territory”.

The country’s Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, revealed the same interest: “France is and will remain faithful to its tradition of asylum, but it must say who it wants and who it does not want to receive”, he highlighted. Still, Borne noted that one should not make a connection between immigration and crime.

old goal

In October 2019, Macron, in an interview with the newspaper Valeurs actuelles, was asked about his goal of complying with the OQTF. The president then said that he wanted to “get rid of all the people who have nothing to do”. “How many?”, insisted the journalist. “100%,” replied Macron.

More than three years have passed and, according to the latest official figures, only 8.25% of the OQTFs pronounced in 2021 have been implemented. Pressure on the government has resurfaced after the murder of a 12-year-old girl, the main suspect of which is an Algerian woman targeted by an unexecuted OQTF.

Dahbia B., a 24-year-old Algerian, was charged with aggravated homicide and rape. She entered France legally in 2016 on a student visa, but since August she had the “obligation to leave French territory”.

In discussions about the case, Jordan Bardella, leader of the National Regroupment party, the same as Marine Le Pen, spoke in the European Parliament about the murder of the girl being related to the lack of control of immigrants. “Lola would still be alive if our migration policy wasn’t so chaotic and out of control,” he declared.

Deputy Le Pen even said, before the country’s Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, that Dahbia B. “should not have been in our territory for more than three years”.

Opposition

Even before the conclusion of the project that intends to intensify the execution of the expulsions of irregular immigrants, the opposition criticizes the changes planned by the Macron administration.

The French right sees problems in the government’s proposal, pointing to an excess of regularization on immigration and openness to irregular workers. The extreme left, on the other hand, complains about the reinforcement of the expulsion of immigrants.

The criticisms are echoed outside Parliament. “With more than 20 texts of law in 30 years, France continues to adopt increasingly repressive measures”, denounced a collective of associations, including Amnesty International, Cimade and the Secours Catholique🇧🇷