The call for attention was made known in the context of a violent protest in front of the French embassy in the African country. France has strategic economic interests in Niger. This happens in the midst of a wave of coups in the Sahel area, where a complex geopolitical context is being debated.

A group of people demonstrated violently on Sunday from 7 in the morning in front of the French diplomatic headquarters in the city of Niamey, the capital, to support the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland, the formation led by General Tiani , who is presented as the new strong man of the country.

According to information from journalists present at the scene, the protesters tried to enter the building. The plaque reading “Embassy of France in Niger” was torn off, trampled on and replaced with Russian and Nigerien flags. Which made the French government respond.

“The Head of State has made it clear that anyone who attacks French citizens, the Army, diplomats or French companies will see France respond immediately and decisively.”, emphasized the Elysee, seat of the Government, in a statement.

Demonstrators gather in support of the coup soldiers in Niamey, capital of Niger, on July 30, 2023. The banners read ‘long live the CNSP’ (National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland), ‘down with France, ECOWAS’. © Reuters – Stringer

And it is that these interests in the African nation can be classified as strategic. Much of the uranium used as fuel for 56 reactors nuclear power plants that power 18 power plants comes from Niger.

Securing supply in a complex context

According to the French newspaper ‘Libération’, since the year 2000, France imports “full” all the uranium it consumes. The newspaper further noted that Niger is one of the main sources. From there came almost a third of the 6,286 tons of ore that its generators needed in 2020.

The context was different. The crisis in the Ukrainian Donbass had not erupted with the magnitude of 2022. This caused Europe to become independent of a large part of Russian minerals and fuels.

Mining work to extract uranium-bearing rocks at the Arlit open pit mine, Nifer. File photo dated February 23, 2005. © AFP – Pierre Verdy

However, although Paris claims that its main sources of uranium come from Australia, Kazakhstan and Niger (2021 data), some European nations still have relations with Russia, one of the main administrators of uranium to Europe.

In this sense, several European countries have terminated their contracts with Moscow in this area as a way of rejecting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so they should look to other producers. Ensuring a constant supply is now a priority. France was comfortable until the coup in Niger.

The exact data on French imports is not known. In this context less, being a key issue when talking about the national security of the country.

Other interests raised

In addition to its energy interests, France has a detachment of about 1,500 troops in Niger. Two edges can be derived from this presence.

The first is the fight against jihadist extremism in the Sahel. The second is the protection of French interests in the framework of the expansion of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner in the area.

Regarding the first edge, France began its operations against jihadism in the north of Mali in 2013. It later expanded its actions to a large part of the Sahel area. A long-term strategy to train local forces and directly confront the terrorist threat.

A preventive action so that the idea of ​​the self-styled Islamic State in Africa and the potential threat it would represent would not take hold. Also so that extremist acts of terror did not reach Europe.

For the second, it is important to refer to the protests of this day in front of the French embassy in Niger. Many of those who supported the coup in front of the diplomatic representation carried Russian flags. It is not the first time they have been observed.

Pro-coup protesters hold a flag and several banners reading “Down with France and its allies,” “Down with imperialism.” In Niamey, Niger, on July 3, 2023. © Reuters – Stringer

The abrupt breakdown of democracy in Niger is something of an echo of what happened in Burkina Faso and Mali. Where Wagner was present after the coups in those nations and the departure of the French military forces.

It is no longer considered a secret that Wagner advocates and seeks to expand Russian revenues and influence in Africa.

Despite its leader Yevgeni Prigozhin’s disagreements with President Vladimir Putin, Wagner’s goal is the same. The safekeeping of a large part of his forces in Belarus, a strategic ally of Moscow, confirms this.

This undated photo provided by the French military shows Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group boarding a helicopter in northern Mali. File image. © AP

Another aspect to take into account is that both in the case of Niger and the nations mentioned above, the French troops can remind the population of colonization, so citizens seek an alternative to the siren songs of Russia. . A state of opinion that was reflected in the speech of the young military leader of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré, at the Russia-Africa summit that took place in the midst of the military coup in Niger.

“We have been fighting against the most barbaric and cruel form of colonialism and imperialism, which is imposing a modern form of slavery on us,” he said.

Not in vain did France hit the table when it comes to its individual and collective strategic interests (Europe). However, she has not discarded the diplomatic channel in order to restore order in Niger. Emmanuel Macron has spoken personally with the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum and his predecessor and mentor, Mahamadou Issofou, to try to guide the country’s return to normality.

What happens meanwhile in Niger?

In the last hours it was learned that former President Mahamadou Issofou is in the middle of a negotiation to obtain the release of his predecessor. In a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former president stated that he has been committed to “in finding a negotiated way out of the crisis that allows the release of President Mohamed Bazoum and restores him to his functions” in various ways.

After the 26th of July, our countries are entering a difficult phase of history.

Faced with the serious situation that followed him, he employed me, through various voices, to find a sort of crisis negotiations that allowed notamment to release the President Mohamed Bazoum 1/4 — Issoufou Mahamadou (@IssoufouMhm) July 30, 2023



In a call for attention to the violent protests registered in recent hours, Issofou asked his compatriots “to do everything possible to protect people and property, not only from Nigerians, but also from foreigners living in our territory”.

It was Issoufou who rose to Abdourahamane Tiani, leader of the coup, as head of the Presidential Guard, the same one that Bazoum is holding. The EFE news agency highlights that Tiani was loyal to Issofou until the arrival of his predecessor, who tried to obtain more autonomy from the Guard. He even tried to remove Tiani.

This screenshot obtained by AFP from a video released by ORTN – Télé Sahel, on July 28, 2023, shows General Abdourahamane Tiani, speaking on national television as “President of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland.” © AFP – ORTN TV Sahel

The first international sanctions were also positioned on this day. The West African Monetary Economic Union (Uemoa) announced 10 punitive measures against the military junta and the country.

These include the prohibition of the use of the airspace included in the WAEMU for flights to or from Niger and the closure of the borders of the members of the group with this country.

With EFE and local media