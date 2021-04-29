The countdown begins in France. President Emmanuel Macron announced the de-escalation schedule on Thursday. The deconfinition will be carried out in four stages throughout May and June and will entail a progressive lifting of the curfew.

On May 3, they will again allow travel between regions. Since the beginning of April, the French could not move more than 10 kilometers around their home. But the curfew will be maintained between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Next Monday will also be the day that secondary school students will have face-to-face classes again. Primary students returned to classrooms on April 26, while secondary students have had distance classes this week.

“We have assumed this educational priority and this strategy of living with the virus, including with a high level of incidence, higher than that of our neighbors,” Macron responded to the critics, who consider it unwise to open schools and institutes now.

May 19 will be a date indicated on the calendar for the French, who are currently living their third confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic. That day the terraces of restaurants and cafes, closed since the end of October, and all shops will reopen. Culture lovers will be able to return to museums, cinemas and theaters from that day on, but with limited capacity. The curfew will be delayed for two hours and will begin at 9:00 p.m.

“As of May 19, we must recover our French way of life, being prudent and responsible,” explained Macron in an interview with the regional press, but which was advanced this Thursday by the digital ones.

The reopening of the terraces, non-essential shops and cultural centers could, however, be delayed in those departments with a high incidence of infections, the Elysee Palace warned.

If the health situation allows it, on June 9 the curfew will be delayed again for two hours and will begin at 11:00 p.m. Restaurants and cafes will be able to serve their clients in their indoor rooms and gyms will reopen their doors, just in time for the bikini operation. From that date, foreign tourists will be able to visit France if they have a health passport for the coronavirus.

The French will have to wait until June 30 for the curfew to be lifted definitively, which by that date will have been in force for eight consecutive months. The aim is for the French to be able to enjoy their holidays this summer.

At the moment, the planned vaccination schedule is being maintained. Macron announced that as of May 1, France will begin vaccinating all obese adults. Those over 55 years of age are currently being vaccinated in France. Many French people who are not in that age group are beginning to get impatient and ask that vaccination be extended to all adults. There are many appointments available to get vaccinated that are not being used, as many French people reject the AstraZeneca vaccine for fear of its side effects.