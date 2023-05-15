In a joint statement issued by the two presidents, Macron and Zelensky also called for new sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

“In the coming weeks, France will train several Ukrainian battalions and equip them with dozens of AMX-10RC armored vehicles and light tanks,” the statement said.

He added that Paris “is also focusing its efforts on supporting Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.”

He stressed that “Ukraine and France agree on the need to increase collective pressure on Russia by imposing more sanctions on it to weaken its ability to continue its aggressive and illegal war.”

“With each visit to Paris, Ukraine’s defensive and offensive capabilities expand,” Zelensky said in a tweet as he headed to the Villacoublay air base in southwest Paris.

He continued: “Relations with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is increasing.”