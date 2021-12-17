Another twist to encourage the six million French who have not yet done so to get vaccinated. The Government intends that the COVID certificate can only be obtained from January by people who are already immunized or have already passed the disease. Currently it can also be obtained with a negative PCR or antigen test of less than 24 hours.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this Friday that at the beginning of the new year they will present a bill to “transform the health certificate into a vaccination certificate” given the advance of the omicron variant, which is expected to be the majority in Gallic territory within of few days.

Since this summer, a digital or paper covid certificate with a QR code is required to enter many public places, such as bars, restaurants, museums, monuments and long-distance trains. But Paris has already detected many irregularities and wants to strengthen controls and sanctions against false documents and the traffickers who sell them. It is estimated that there are currently around 110,000 fraudulents circulating in France.

Castex also called for prudence and responsibility of citizens during the Christmas holidays. He recommended that they avoid crowds and that they take a covid test before family gatherings or with friends. “The fewer we are, the less risks we take,” said the prime minister, who, however, avoided making a recommendation on the maximum number of guests.

The Executive did urge city councils to ban large concerts or fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve to avoid crowds. The consumption of alcohol on public roads will also be prohibited.

About 50,000 infections



Faced with the worsening of the health situation in France, with 50,000 cases of infections per day, the president, Emmanuel Macron, decided to cancel his trip to Mali to meet with his transitional counterpart from the African country, Colonel Assimi Goita, and celebrate Christmas with French troops deployed in Gao.

The restrictive measures are spread throughout the European territory. Denmark announced this Friday that it will close cinemas, theaters and concert halls in the face of new records of covid cases. Its prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, pointed out at a press conference the need to “limit activity.” “We have to limit all our social contacts,” he added. “Our goal remains to keep society as open as possible,” Frederiksen said, ruling out lockdowns.

For its part, the Austrian Ministry of Health published new entry restrictions into the country. Only those who have a complete vaccination certificate – including the booster dose – will be able to do so freely, since those not vaccinated will be forced to quarantine from Monday. The health authorities have specified that those who have recovered from the disease will also be able to enter Austrian territory.