The French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced on December 18 that the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be a mandatory requirement for firefighters and caregivers from the end of January 2022. Likewise, the country will reduce from 5 to 4 months the period of application between the second and third dose. The authorities reinforce the measures after confirming that the nation is going through “the fifth wave” of the pandemic.

Starting next January, having the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccines will be mandatory for firefighters and caregivers of the elderly and children, in France.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran, after confirming the registration of “hospital variants of Ómicron”, especially in Paris.

“We are going to reinforce the obligation to vaccinate caregivers and firefighters by integrating the third dose as of January 30. We do not want, as in Scotland, that we have 25 to 30% of caregivers who cannot work because they would all be in contact (with someone infected) and therefore in quarantine ”, explained Véran.

In addition, from next January 3, France reduces, from the current five months to four, the time difference between the second and third doses of drugs, as confirmed by the country’s prime minister, Jean Castex. The change applies to the entire population, regardless of age or level of health risk.

Also, the political leader announced that the main public parties and fireworks will be banned on New Year’s Eve and recommended that citizens, even if they are vaccinated, undergo a test for the virus before meeting with other people in December celebrations.

On the other hand, from next Wednesday, December 22, France begins vaccination for children from 5 to 11 years old.

The authorities thus seek that minors, who usually do not have serious symptoms from the new coronavirus, do not become major transmitters of the disease.

Only the vaccinated will have the health pass in France

The Emmanuel Macron Administration launches a plan to eliminate around 11,000 health passports that circulate in his country, since as of next January this document can only be obtained by those who are fully vaccinated.

Currently, the certificate can also be issued to those who present a PCR or antigen test with negative results and performed less than 24 hours before.

File-A patient receives a dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, at the place ‘Restos du Coeur’, in Bordeaux, southern France, on August 31, 2021. AFP – MEHDI FEDOUACH

The Government thus seeks to promote immunization for the nearly 6 million inhabitants who have not yet been inoculated, mainly due to mistrust or misinformation.

At the moment, 76.2% of the French population is immunized, a lower figure compared to neighboring nations such as Spain with 81% and Portugal, with 88%, according to official data published at the end of November.

Although a new confinement is ruled out for the moment, the authorities reinforce the measures at a time when the country is going through the “fifth wave of the pandemic.”

With Reuters, AFP and EFE