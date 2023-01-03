Wednesday, January 4, 2023
France will give free condoms and emergency contraception to women

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2023
in World
France to give free condoms and emergency contraception to women

France will give free condoms and emergency contraception to women.

Photo:

Pexels. Cottonbro Studio

France will give free condoms and emergency contraception to women.

From January 1, 2023, condoms and contraceptives will be free for people under 26 years of age.

As of January 1, 2023, the measure that extends free emergency contraception and condoms to age 25reserved until now for minors, in France.

The free service will cover everything from birth control pills to biological examinations, including medical consultation and all associated health care, Health Minister Olivier Véran specified in September.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called it “a small revolution in preventative healthcare.”

And, at the time, Verán expressed that after the analyzes they identified that the young women they use contraceptives less and less for economic reasons.

Contraception was already free since 2013 for girls between the ages of 15 and 18.
The use of abortion in this age group has been reduced since then, from 9.5 to 6 per 1,000 young people between 2012 and 2018.

In 2020, the measure was extended to those under 15 years of age, since, according to the government at that time, almost 1,000 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 14 become pregnant each year and, of these, 770 resort to abortion to end.

The expansion of the measure will cost 21 million euros (24.8 million dollars) per year and was extended to 25 years, because it is the age that corresponds to “greater economic and social autonomy.”

The decision relates to an increase in the rate of sexually transmitted diseases in the European country.

WITH AGENCIES*

