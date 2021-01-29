French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that, although the country is in a better situation than its neighbors, the epidemiological situation is still worrisome. The French country communicated that people from countries outside the European Union will not be able to enter except for essential reasons, restricted the capacity in closed places and tightened other controls.

France will restrict access to citizens from outside the European Union due to the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country officially surpassed the 75,000 deaths from Covid-19 this Friday and is experiencing a moment of special concern given the advance of the variants of the virus detected in South Africa and the United Kingdom which, although they have not been shown to be more lethal, are much more contagious.

The Executive indicated on the web page dedicated to the figures of the pandemic that in the last 24 hours there were 22,858 infections, less than the 23,770 the day before, but in line with the level of recent days. The Government maintains that, although the situation is better than in other neighboring countries, it is still “worrying.”

The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, was in charge of announcing the new measures, which, in addition to the closure of borders, contemplates a greater restriction of capacity in places such as shopping centers and greater police control in the streets so that restrictive regulations are still met already in force for weeks.

Toute entrée en France et toute sortie de notre territoire à destination or en provenance d’a pays outside à l’Union Européenne will be interdite, sauf motif impérieux, from dimanche minute. pic.twitter.com/z0FyyhF4gI – Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) January 29, 2021

Castex, who appeared at the end of a Defense Council convened at the Elysee Palace by President Emmanuel Macron, insisted that, given the health situation, the possibility of a third confinement remains on the table, but he hoped that it could be avoided with the new measures.

