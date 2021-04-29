President Emmanuel Macron told a group of regional journalists that the plan includes that between May 3 and June 30, the hours of the night curfew that governs the entire country will be gradually changed until the end of the measure. It is also expected a progressive reopening of secondary schools, cinemas, museums and that massive events are allowed again.

From May 3 there will be substantial changes in France. That day will begin what the French Government has called a progressive deconfinement that consists of four stages, as President Emmanuel Macron explained to the regional press on April 29.

The first stage consists of lifting inter-municipal travel restrictions and no longer requiring certificates that allow mobility. Next week will also mark the return to school for middle and high school students. By then, kindergartens and elementary schools should have reopened.

“We have assumed responsibility for the priority in education and the strategy of living with the virus, even with a high number of infections, higher than those of our neighbors,” explained Macron, indicating that the return of minors to the classroom is a priority.

On May 19 will be the second phase, with the reopening of the terraces, cinemas and museums, which have been closed since October last year. In addition, from that date the curfew will begin at 9:00 pm, and not at 7:00 pm as at present.

The third step towards deconfinement will arrive on June 9, when the nocturnal restriction of mobility begins at 11:00 pm, that is, two hours later. Cafes, restaurants and sports halls will also be allowed to open. In this phase, foreign tourists who have a “health pass” will be able to return to France.

This pass will need to prove that the person has already been vaccinated or has a negative PCR test. Events with up to 5,000 attendees will also be allowed.

Chairs and tables are crowded inside a closed restaurant in Paris on Sunday, March 21, 2021. © Francois Mori / AP

Finally, on June 30 most of the limitations will end and the curfew will end, although the nightclubs will have to remain closed.

The intention is that the plan is applied in all regions of the country, although Macron warned that it may be delayed locally depending on how the infections evolve. “The measures will be national, but we will be able to activate health ’emergency brakes’ in territories where the virus circulates too much”, Macron told regional journalists with whom he met at the Elysee Palace last Thursday.

The president indicated that the three criteria that they will analyze to determine whether or not deconfinement is curbed in a region are the incidence rate (which should not exceed 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), a sudden increase in the contagion rate and the occupancy of intensive care beds.

To get an idea of ​​the incidence rate, in and around Paris there was an average of 459 cases per 100,000 people during the week until April 25. And now it is falling, according to official data.

France will begin the deconfinement with an average of 27,000 daily infections

The new measures come just as Macron faces pressure from business groups and the French to reopen the economy again. Even, the lack of refinement will begin despite the fact that the number of new daily cases and patients with Covid-19 who are hospitalized in intensive care is much higher than when the two previous national confinements began to be lifted.

For example, at the time, Macron said that the country had to have around 5,000 cases a day to be able to lift the second lockdown from December 2020. Today the figures are much higher, since the average number of daily infections in the last week is about 27,000. Although this number is less than the average of 38,000 cases in a day, which was reported at the beginning of the third blockade that is still in force.

Despite this, Macron explained that the lifting of measures in this context will be possible thanks to the vaccine. “I have never played with the health and safety of our citizens,” said the president, adding: “I take responsibility for the decisions I make, but these are never gambling.”

Until now, about 21% of the French have received at least one of the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data, a portal supported by the University of Oxford.

Vaccination campaign at a fire station in Vailhauques, southern France, on April 8, 2021 Pascal GUYOT AFP

Regarding the vaccination plan, Macron said that as of May 1 they will allow all obese people in the country to receive the inoculation. The French president also referred to the “health pass”, which consists of allowing those who are vaccinated or who have a negative test for Covid-19 to enter certain places.

According to Macron, such a pass can be digital or on paper and could be required to enter stadiums or festivals. But he defended that they should not be required in everyday places such as restaurants or cinemas. “A health pass will never be a right of access that differentiates the French,” said the president, adding that Parliament will be the one to debate what corresponds to “public freedoms.”

France has faced different closures in recent months. The lockdown began in 16 departments in mid-March. Then, when infections doubled in the country compared to February figures, Macron ordered that mobility restrictions be extended to the entire metropolitan territory and since then, most of the country has been in general isolation.

With AP, Reuters and local media