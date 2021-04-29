France will reopen the terraces of its restaurants and cafes, shops and cultural venues, including museums and cinemas, the may 19President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday.

In an interview with the regional press devoted to progressive lifting of restrictions in force due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the president indicated however that it will be necessary to wait until June 9 to be able to eat or have a coffee inside a restaurant or bar.

The curfew, which currently applies throughout France from 7:00 p.m., will pass at 9:00 p.m. from May 19 and at 23:00 from June 9. Will be fully raised on June 30.

The traffic restrictions, which prevent French people from traveling more than 10 kilometers from their homes, except for compelling reasons, will be lifted on May 3.

On the same day, secondary school students will return to classrooms, a week after primary school students.

The incidence of cases at 7 days is currently about 300 per 100,000 inhabitants and many hospitals are overloaded.

However, Macron stressed: “We must return to our French art of living.” At the same time, he called on citizens to remain “prudent and responsible.”

A total of 103,947 people have died in France from the coronavirus.

Some restrictions have already been relaxed in the last days. Elementary schools, for example, reopened on Monday after three weeks of closure.

But the French were especially eager to know when the cafes and museums that are fundamental to culture, and which have been closed since October 30, would reopen.

Macron nevertheless specified that in the event of a re-outbreak of COVID-19 cases, “block reopens” in the most affected territories.

