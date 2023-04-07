The French anti-terrorist Prosecutor’s Office requested this Friday to try 14 people, six of them minors, for their alleged involvement in the Islamist attack that cost the life of Professor Samuel Paty in October 2020, beheaded by a jihadist terrorist on the outskirts of Paris for having taught his students the controversial cartoons of Muhammad in class.

At the end of the investigation, the prosecution requested that eight adults be tried: “two for complicity in a murder in relation to a terrorist act and six for association of criminals for terrorist purposes in order to prepare crimes that affect people.” , specified the anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office in its final accusation.

The prosecutor’s office also wants six minors to sit on the defendant’s bench: five of them for association of criminals in order to prepare a crime punishable by at least 5 years in prison and one for slanderous denunciation.

On October 16, 2020, Abdullakh Aznorov, an 18-year-old Russian refugee of Chechen origin, murdered and beheaded Samuel Paty, as he left the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine secondary school (on the outskirts of Paris) where he This French professor taught.

Aznorov was not his student nor did he study at that center. He had heard about Samuel Paty on social networks. Brahim Chnina, the father of a student, lashed out at the teacher on Facebook for having shown his students cartoons of Muhammad published by the satirical magazine ‘Charlie Hebdo’ in a freedom of expression class. Later it was learned that his daughter had lied to him when she told him she had been in that class that day.

The attacker did not know his victim. He managed to identify the professor thanks to the help of several students from the center, to whom he offered money in exchange for telling him who he was. After assassinating him, the Islamist terrorist published a photograph of the professor’s decapitated head on social networks and explained the reasons for his crime. Aznorov died shortly after committing the crime, shot down by the police, for which he cannot stand trial.