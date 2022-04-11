After the first round of presidential elections in France, Emmanuel Macron, current president, and Marine Le Pen, will compete for the highest French positions in the second round next Sunday, April 24.

The candidates exceeded the threshold necessary to dispute the position, in a duel that is repeated from the 2017 presidential elections in which Macron surpassed the candidate of the National Grouping (RN) party with 66.10% of the votes in the second round, compared to 33.90 percent for Le Pen.

Now, after the five years of the centrist Macron in the Elysee, the elections of this 2022 dictate a more closed dispute in which the public attacks of the candidates have been recurrent in their rallies and television presentations.

Although Le Pen attacked Macron for his handling of the pandemic and mediation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the president charged against the rightist for her link with Vladimir PutinRussian president, and his policies linked to the ideals of the leader of the Kremlin.

Recently, just before the first round of the elections began, Macron stated that “We have to bring out the true face of LePen […] Do not look to me for complacency with Putin, nor for funding from Russia. Are others”.

The attack was presented alluding to the candidate’s past in which she referred to her policies being in the same line as those of “Mr. Putin”, words that caused a stir in France during the 2017 elections.

Likewise, Le Pen’s ideal of getting France out of the European Union and NATO is linked as favoring the interests of the Kremlin in the West, where it already has Viktor Orban, re-elected president in Hungary, as an ally.

“I want France to leave NATO’s integrated command. The Alliance was founded to fight against the USSR, and today it no longer exists,” Le Pen said in the framework of the 2017 elections.

This is preceded by a loan from a Russian bank, allegedly under the power of the Kremlin, which would have financed his first presidential campaign in 2012

His election would mean ending France on the international scene.

But this line against Le Pen not only goes through Macron, but also through a majority of the centrist and leftist sector, who support the president’s words, and who also, in some cases, support the election of today’s president.

“Her proximity to Putin discredits her to direct the interests of our country,” declared the candidate and mayor of Paris, Valérie Pécresse, who barely reached 5 percent of the votes in this first round.

Adding to these “links with Putin”, Le Pen’s conservative policies, with a closed trade proposal, leaving the European Union for being an “obsolete body”, the ban on hijab for Muslim women and a limitation of migration , are other aspects that for many put it as “Putin’s Trojan horse in the West.”

