Three years of drought are causing the extinction of the Vosges forest and increasing the risk of fires. The National Department of Forests found in 2020 that in France there were more than 218,000 hectares of forests affected by this unprecedented weakening. What’s going on?

Raging fires in the middle of winter, an unusual call to which firefighters in the Great East have had to respond. They do not want France to repeat the painful history that Australia or California have already gone through, with devastating and uncontrollable fires.

Due to the droughts and heat waves of the last three years, forest fires are multiplying. To prevent future fires, in the Great East the condition of the trees is closely monitored and a careful record is kept of dying species, which represent a danger to the rest of the forest.

The other fight is on an almost microscopic level: the scolithid, a parasite that takes up residence in weak trees and can gradually dry them to life, is a crude enemy.

Now the fear for forest keepers is global warming in the coming decades, because one degree means for them the annihilation of many forests that could not adapt.