In this edition of Window on Europe we analyse the scenarios following the early legislative elections called by Emmanuel Macron, which left the French in a state of uncertainty. Although the left won, none of the political coalitions achieved an absolute majority in the National Assembly and the three main blocs maintain antagonistic positions in the face of negotiations. After the unexpected victory of the left and the extreme right, which led the first round, was relegated to third place in the second round, the question for the French is: who will be the next prime minister?

