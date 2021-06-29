The elimination and settling of scores between relatives: what chaos for France, ousted from the European Championships in the second round after the penalties with Switzerland. The protagonists of this story, told by Rmc Sport, are the mother of Adrien Rabiot – Veronique – and the families of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé: a verbal confrontation in the stands that did not escape those present.

Decisive mistakes

–

The facts, as they have been reported. Rabiot’s mother apostrophized the Pogba clan (also author of the splendid 3-1 goal) for the mistake that led to Switzerland’s 3-3, just a few moments before the 90 ‘. He doesn’t pay, after Sommer’s parade on Mbappé’s penalty he took it out on Kylian’s father, arguing even with his mother. To the journalists present she reproached the attitude held towards the PSG star, a player that she considers arrogant. The families of the other players, witnessing the scene, criticized Veronique for the manner and timing of her releases. A tremendous “free-for-all”, in short: whoever is the next coach of the Bleus will have a lot to do to recompose the environment.