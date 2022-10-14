Bad news for the French national team and Didier Deschamps. As reported by Team, a bad injury has put N’Golo Kanté out of the game ahead of the world championship in Qatar. A tile for the technical commissioner who will have to give up one of the best elements of him, able to combine as few phosphorus and quality on the pitch.

The feeling that the Chelsea midfielder might miss the Qatar appointment had been in the air for several weeks. Since the last calls, Deschamps had been very clear. The coach had specified that, beyond the curriculum, he would not have called players injured or unable to provide adequate physical guarantees. And any reference to the midfielder of the blues, and not only, did not appear random considering that the last weeks of Kanté were characterized by a series of problems that allowed him to take the field only for two games and 175 ‘. A disheartening scenario that has turned into a nightmare in the past few hours when the verdict of the instrumental tests left no room for further hope. After the relapse of the hamstring injury last week in training, and after a new check in London, the blow has arrived: the Chelsea midfielder will remain away from the field for about three months.