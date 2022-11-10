The French government offered this Thursday the ship ‘Ocean Viking’ to dock in Toulon after Italy’s “unacceptable” refusal to welcome the 230 migrants and refugees rescued by the NGO SOS Méditerranée traveling on board. Three of the migrants had to be evacuated for emergency medical care at the Bastia hospital in Corsica, fearing their lives would be in danger if they stayed another day on board.

The humanitarian ship, with 57 children and twenty sick people, is scheduled to arrive tomorrow morning at the military port, near Marseille, as confirmed by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. “The situation required immediate action. Each additional hour of navigation increased the risks »for the passengers, he explained.

Upon arrival in France, those rescued will receive “health and medical assistance,” the minister promised, although he also clarified that, once recovered, those who do not have the right to residency or asylum will be expelled “without delay.” Paris has promised to take care of a third of the occupants of the ‘Ocean Viking’, while Berlin will take in another third and the rest will be distributed among various community countries, Darmanin said.

SOS Méditerranée received with “a mixture of relief and anger” the news that Paris had given the green light to disembark in Toulon three weeks after the rescue in the central Mediterranean of 230 people after being rescued in six rescue operations between the 22nd and the October 26th. The director of the NGO, Sophie Beau, explained that the rescued migrants have suffered “an ordeal and are exhausted, as is our team.” Beau considered “unacceptable the political instrumentalization of the duty of assistance at sea, which we have witnessed in recent weeks.”

SOS Méditerranée urges the European Commission and the EU Member States to establish a permanent mechanism to guarantee the safe disembarkation and distribution among community partners of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean.

The fate of the ‘Ocean Viking’ has strained relations between Paris and Rome in recent days, three weeks after the far-right government led by Giorgia Meloni came to power in Italy. Rome’s refusal to welcome the migrants will have “consequences” on the bilateral relationship between the two countries, Darmanin warned. In retaliation, France will strengthen migration controls at the border and suspend the planned reception between now and 2023 in its territory of 3,500 rescued refugees, who are currently in Italy, as established in a prior agreement for the distribution of migrants between community partners.

Complaints from Rome



“France’s reaction to the request to welcome 234 people, when Italy has received 90,000 this year alone is totally incomprehensible,” reacted the Transalpine Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi.

As expected, the French extreme right criticized the decision of the president, Emmanuel Macron, to host the ‘Ocean Viking’. “Accepting for the first time that a ship disembarks immigrants in a French port, it sends a dramatic signal of laxity. With this decision you cannot make anyone believe that you want to put an end to massive and anarchic immigration,” the far-right Marine Le Pen wrote on Twitter.

“Darmanin has just sent a terrible message to traffickers. He tells them: ‘you can come, more and more, our doors are open’. He is irresponsible, immoral, contrary to the will of the people and even to humanism, which should dissuade these crossings at all costs, ”said the also ultra Éric Zemmour, president of the Reconquista party and former presidential candidate.

So far this year, more than 1,300 migrants and refugees have died in central Mediterranean waters, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).