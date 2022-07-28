The French Minister of Sport, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, is considering actions in the country to combat climate change. That is why you have proposed that there be no nighttime sporting events since winter in football and rugby

Evening football in France could end. Yes, you read that correctly. France’s Minister of Sport, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, is thinking about measures to combat the climate change that is causing so many heat waves around the world. Goal: to save energy.

Indeed, one of the policy proposals for this is that there are no nighttime sporting events starting in winter and this would directly affect football and rugby. The decision would cover Ligue 1, women’s Ligue 1 and all competitions.

The government may ban evening football or evening rugby matches from the winter season. The plan of the Oudéa-Castéra is under discussion and no decision has yet been made, but it is a concrete possibility. It would be a law never seen before. See also The grass calls: wild card to Serena Williams. He will play at Eastbourne and Wimbledon

If approved, the matches would all be held in natural light and in the hours of full sun, thus the evening races would disappear. “No topic is taboo, including that of night sports matches,” the minister’s entourage specified.

July 28, 2022 (change July 28, 2022 | 07:10)

