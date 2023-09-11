Colonna told BFM TV: “We are ready to help Morocco. This is a Moroccan sovereign decision and the decision is up to them.”

Colonna said that Paris allocated 5 million euros to non-governmental organizations working in Morocco.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France 2 channel earlier Monday that Morocco is a “sister” country and has the capabilities to handle relief efforts alone.

Four French citizens were among those killed in the earthquake, which killed more than 2,100.

France has more than 51,000 people living in Morocco, according to data from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Migration and Demography Observatory indicates that there are about 1.5 million Moroccans living in France, including 670,000 who hold the nationality of both countries.