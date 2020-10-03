In France – on the French Riviera – the powerful storm Alex caused large-scale floods, destruction and loss of life. It is reported by Ukrinform…

According to the director of civil protection of the French Ministry of Internal Affairs, Jeremy Krunchamp, from the consequences of the flooding caused by storm “Alex”, 20 people died, at least eight are considered missing. The wind force reached 180 km per hour; over the previous day, 450 mm of precipitation fell, which is a four-month norm.

The resort town of Nice felt especially devastating consequences of the flood.

As “FACTS” wrote, heavy rains caused power outages. Several houses were demolished by water. In the village of Saint-Martin-Vesuby, a bridge collapsed.

