In an interview published by the French newspaper “Le Parisien” on its website on Friday evening, Le Cornu considered that the withdrawal of French military forces from Mali, Burkina Faso, and soon Niger, is not considered a failure of French policy as much as it is a “failure” for the three countries that have witnessed military coups in recent years..

He said, “The (military) regime in Mali preferred Wagner (the Russian armed group) over the French army. We saw the result: the Bamako region has since become surrounded by jihadists.”“.

He added, “The coast is threatened with collapse… All of this will end badly for the military councils” ruling in the three countries.

He continued, “And they tell us that the problem is France! We were the solution to security in the Sahel region,” noting that his country was able to eliminate many terrorist cells in the region and provide “security” for thousands of civilians before it was forced to withdraw its military forces..

He said, “Asking us to leave was enough for terrorism to resume its activity,” noting that “2,500 deaths linked to terrorism have been recorded in Burkina Faso” since the military coup in September 2022..

He warned that “Mali is on the brink of division, and Niger, unfortunately, will follow it on the same path,” asking, “Are we held responsible if some local parties prefer clan conflicts and disdain for democracy, instead of combating terrorism? I do not think so.”“.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced this week the withdrawal of his country’s ambassador from Niamey and the departure of the 1,500 French soldiers stationed in Niger by the end of the year, after two months of tension with the coup plotters who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in late July..

This withdrawal is the latest setback for Paris, which was previously expelled from Mali and Burkina Faso, bringing down the curtain on a decade of military intervention to combat terrorists in the region, according to analysts..

According to many observers, Paris did not notice or did not want to see the developments taking place in the region that includes Burkina Faso, Mali, Chad, Niger and Mauritania.