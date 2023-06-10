AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

06/09/2023 – 21:42

This Friday (9), France expressed its interest in partnering with Chile to explore lithium, a key mineral in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles and, for that, it offers technology that allows reducing water consumption in the extraction process.

“We are in Chile to talk […] about the association that we can implement with the aim of contributing to the Chilean adventure of extracting and exploiting lithium” and thus meeting European and French needs, Olivier Becht, France’s Minister in charge of Foreign Trade, told AFP this Friday on a visit to Santiago .

According to the senior official, large factories are being built in northern France to manufacture electric batteries.

“But there’s no point in building large battery factories if we don’t have the materials to manufacture them, and one of the main components is lithium,” guaranteed Becht, remembering that Chile has one of the world’s largest reserves of the mineral.

After pointing out that there is a lot of competition for Chilean lithium, the French minister maintained that his country has a technological offer “totally different” from what other countries and companies can propose.

“Thanks to companies like Eramet and Geolith, we have the possibility of extracting lithium considerably reducing water consumption”, Becht highlighted.

In late April, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced the National Lithium Strategy, as the world seeks to move away from fossil fuels due to the climate crisis.

The plan provides for a public-private partnership, with the State present throughout the production chain through a future National Lithium Company.

Currently, through a system of concessions, two private companies extract lithium from the Atacama salt flat, 1,700 km north of Santiago.

During his visit to Chile, Olivier Becht met with the Chilean Ministers of Mining, Marcela Hernando; Energy, Diego Pardow; Transport, Juan Carlos Muñoz, and Economy, Nicolás Grau.

The French minister also spoke with the Chilean authorities about cooperation between the two countries for the production of green hydrogen.























