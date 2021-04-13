French Prime Minister Jean Castex proposed on Tuesday to delay the regional and departmental elections scheduled for June for a week. Thus, the first round would be on June 20 and the second seven days later. “It is one more week of vaccination, one more week to campaign,” they justified from Matignon, official residence of the Chief Executive.

Castex advocated this Tuesday before the National Assembly and will do so this Wednesday before the Senate to maintain the elections in June, since they are “an important element of democracy.” Initially, they were going to be in March, but they were postponed in the hope that the health situation would improve by the middle of the year and the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 would increase.

The choices will be adapted to the context. The hours of polling stations will be extended, a strict sanitary protocol will be established, proxy voting will be extended and members of the polling station will have to undergo a PCR test 48 hours before, said Castex.

Paris consulted all the mayors over the weekend on the need to hold or not the elections in June. 56% were in favor and 40% against, the Interior Ministry said. France already has experience in holding elections in a pandemic. The first round of the municipal elections was on March 15, 2020. The second round was delayed and was finally held on June 28. Of course, they were marked by a record abstention.

So far, 99,163 people have died from Covid-19 in France. And some 10.8 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.