Flights between Paris and the cities of Nantes, Lyon or Bordeaux could have their days numbered. The National Assembly approved this weekend in first reading the suppression of internal flights in France if the same journey can be done in two and a half hours by train.

This measure, a pioneer in Europe, would not affect flights in the event of having to make a stopover. For example, if a traveler leaves Lyon and has to make a stopover in Paris for a long-haul flight, he could continue to use the plane as a means of transport for all journeys.

The measure approved in first reading is part of the “Climate and Resilience” bill. It has yet to be debated in the Senate and must go back to the National Assembly for final approval. A government decree must specify whether other routes, such as Paris-Rennes or Lyon-Marseille will also be affected by the abolition of internal flights.

The measure is controversial in France. Environmentalists consider that the measure falls short and that it would be necessary to return to the 4-hour threshold set by the Citizen’s Climate Convention. The unions, on the other hand, fear that its application will translate into a reduction of jobs in Air France and in losses in the aeronautical sector, which are already going through a bad time due to the travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 health crisis.

“To limit the harmful effects of air transport,” the Citizens’ Climate Convention had proposed the phasing out of domestic flights between now and 2025 in case there is “a low-carbon alternative that is satisfactory in price and time” for routes less than four hours. He also advocated forbidding the construction of new airports in France or the expansion of existing airports.

Between June 2019 and October 2020, this forum brought together 150 French citizens chosen by lottery with the aim of making a series of proposals to “reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030 (compared to 1990) in a spirit of social justice. In total, they made 149 proposals, among which was to suppress some internal flights.

The creation of this forum was, together with the celebration of a great national debate, one of the ideas of President Emmanuel Macron to overcome the crisis of the «yellow vests», the movement that put his presidency in check with its protests in the streets against the rise in fuel prices.