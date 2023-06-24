Home page politics

From: Manuel Berkel

Split

Workers at the French nuclear power plant Saint-Laurent-des-Eaux: Nuclear power plant debate with Paris slows down reform of the EU electricity market © GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP

The EU energy ministers are still unable to agree on the reform of the electricity market. This is mainly due to France’s desire to be able to subsidize existing nuclear power plants.

This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Europe. Table Professional Briefing before – first published him Europe.Table on June 20, 2023.

Brussels/Berlin – The energy ministers of the EU were only able to agree on parts of a planned EU reform package for the electricity market at the last meeting of the EU Energy Council under the Swedish Council Presidency. They reached a general approach for the REMIT market transparency regulation and a preliminary political agreement for the electricity market directive. This was announced by Sweden’s department head Ebba Busch in the evening after long negotiations.

However, the permanent representatives must continue to negotiate the most important part, the electricity market regulation. Sweden still wants to find a compromise on the last meters. However, there are only three meetings left until June 28th.

Table.Media newsletter Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

EU electricity market negotiations: Agreement would be good for Europe’s electricity customers

With the agreement on the directive, electricity customers would have the prospect of a wider choice of supply contracts, said EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson. The text also regulates energy sharing, hedging transactions for electricity suppliers and the regulation of retail prices during energy crises.

The core of the reform package, on the other hand, is still politically controversial. According to Ebba Busch, the most important point in the electricity market regulation are the contracts for difference (CfDs). Actually, this funding instrument is mainly intended for the expansion of renewable energies, yes France want too existing nuclear power plants include. “For EDF (the French state-owned electricity company Électricité de France, ed.) That would be like a check for 120 billion euros,” said Luxembourg’s green energy minister Claude Turmes, referring to the French electricity producer.

EU electricity market reform: Germany is said to have prevented agreement

According to Turmes, there must also be competition for the best business models in the electricity market. He obviously meant alternative generation from renewable energies. State-subsidized electricity prices also benefited France’s industry.

Economics Minister also warned of market distortions Robert Habeck. This is not without irony, since he himself is aiming for an industrial electricity price, albeit a very limited one. It was Germany in particular that had led opposition to France’s funding requests and prevented a deal from being reached, a Council source said yesterday.

EU electricity market: proportionality as a compromise

Habeck named two possible solutions. Either proceeds from the difference contracts for existing power plants would have to flow into the general state budget when electricity prices are high. The second possible solution is hidden behind the word “proportionality”, one of the most frequently used terms in the public part of the meeting. This apparently means that there should not be a guaranteed price for the entire electricity generation of an existing power plant – but only for a proportion that corresponds to the ratio of the costs for the extension of the service life and those of the initial investment.

In any case, it was no longer possible to find an unambiguous formulation for an agreement, said Ebba Busch, summarizing the deliberations at ministerial level. Simson also made it clear that no CFD-supported power plant would be forced to sell electricity below its production costs. However, each case must be examined by the EU Commission under state aid law.

Poland warns that electricity reform could pose a risk to security of supply

Busch and France’s Energy Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher agreed, however, that Europe needs new capacities for generating electricity – which is also related to the second issue that the permanent representatives still have to resolve.

Just a few days ago, the Council Presidency proposed extending the deadline for government capacity payments to existing coal-fired power plants from mid-2025 to the end of 2028. Poland’s Energy Minister Anna Moskwa appealed to the other member states about the possible shutdown of Polish coal-fired power plants: “If one of us is in danger, we are all in danger.”

However, several states reject more state money for charcoal piles. Habeck said that subsidies for coal-fired power plants were not compatible with either national or European climate targets. There must be other ways to solve the problem.

Commission revises capacity mechanisms

However, Commissioner Simson indicated that one or a few member states might have problems with their power plant capacities, but deviations from the CO2 limit values ​​for capacity mechanisms should remain the exception. Simson also said the Commission is already working to speed up review procedures for capacity mechanisms. You move the topic forward as quickly as possible. The Commission is thus meeting a request from the Council.

Busch justified a concession towards Poland with the special situation as a transit country for electricity deliveries to the east. Because of the Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure have the Ukraine asked for EU electricity supplies of two gigawatts, but currently only one gigawatt can be delivered, said Busch. The international community can only provide additional electricity if its own electricity system is designed accordingly.

Danger of rising gas prices

The Commission also informed Member States about the prospects for security of supply for the coming winter. In a nine-page report, the Commission no longer writes of an impending gas shortage, but rather indicates the possibility of gas prices rising again. Literally, the markets could “come under pressure” if multiple risks were to materialize. This includes the Commission:

an increasing demand for LNG, especially in Southeast Asia

an increase in gas-fired power generation, for example due to drought and the scarcity of hydropower

a total blackout of the remaining Russian gas supplies via pipeline and LNG, which amounted to eleven billion cubic meters (bcm) in the first quarter

“Incidents” in infrastructure, which might mean, for example, attacks on underwater pipelines

The Commission also provided updated figures new liquid gas terminals before. By 2024, 45 billion cubic meters (bcm) of new LNG capacity is expected in the EU, after 25 bcm have already been added since 2022. (By Manuel Berkel)