Longing for F1

The last few weeks have not been easy for the French President Emmanuel Macron, forced to manage the very strong social tensions that are unleashing in the country and in particular in the capital, Paris. Yet the transalpine leader is finding a way to concentrate even on apparently secondary dossiers in terms of importance, such as the one concerning a possible return to France of Formula 1. The Circus had stayed away from the country for over a decade, from 2007 to 2018, then returning just five years ago to run on the cPaul Ricard circuit. The new version of the track, modified to make it suitable for test sessions and characterized by huge asphalt escape routes, has never won the hearts of fans and riders.

Nice moves

So only four GPs were held on the ‘new’ version of the Le Castellet track, also thanks to the pandemic that caused the cancellation of the 2020 race. From this year, the circuit left the championship program, leaving France without its own Grand Prix. Re-entering the calendar however, also considering the ever-less space granted to appointments in Europe and the very strong competition from historic circuits, is anything but simple. This is also why Macron seems to have given his support, rather than to the Paul Ricard circuit, to the new project which aims to bring a Formula 1 Grand Prix to the suggestive setting of Nice. The idea is controversial, mostly for economic and environmental reasons.

Green light from Macron

According to reports from the newspaper Nice-Matin, Nice mayor Christian Estrosi recently wrote to President Macron, asking for his support and emphasizing the importance of bringing a GP back to France. The response of the President of the Republic was positive: “Be assured that I fully share your ambition Macron wrote. our country must be able, as in the case of the other major international sporting events it organizes every year, to reconnect with F1, for everyone’s pleasure. It is a matter of attractiveness for our country, of the influence of our automotive industry and of innovation to support the decarbonisation of this sector“.

Controversies and perplexities

Macron therefore entrusted Estrosi and the president of the FFSA Nicolas Deschaux with the responsibility of deal with F1/Liberty Media and launch a feasibility study. Meanwhile, however, the metropolitan authorities of Nice-Cote d’Azur have ended up at the center of political controversy for having agreed to pay 5 million euros to help the French GP organization Public Interest Group a settle a debt of 27 million euros accrued following the events at Paul Ricard. The decision infuriated many local politicians. Furthermore, the eventual race in Nice would risk conflicting with the historic Monaco GP. The two locations are separated as the crow flies by just a dozen kilometers. It seems difficult to imagine that F1 could accept having two separate appointments so close in terms of location.